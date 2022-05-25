EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.75.

OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

