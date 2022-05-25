Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will announce $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.08. Equifax posted earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

NYSE EFX traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.52. The stock had a trading volume of 718,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average of $242.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 52-week low of $185.76 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 20,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.