Equitable Group (EQGPF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS: EQGPF) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$91.00.

5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$86.50.

5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$80.00.

5/11/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$80.00.

5/9/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$79.00.

4/26/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$85.00.

4/13/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$94.00.

4/11/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00.

Shares of EQGPF opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

