Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQH. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. Equitable has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,449 shares of company stock worth $3,924,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.