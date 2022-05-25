Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danimer Scientific in a report released on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 25.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

