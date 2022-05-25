Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ouster, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ouster in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OUST. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Ouster has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $368.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 44.00% and a negative net margin of 296.75%.

In other news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 100.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.