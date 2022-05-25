Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.72). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $833.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 579,498 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,369,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,371,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

