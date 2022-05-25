Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 24th (FGROY, FLMN, FUL, GELYY, GNTY, GOGL, GOOS, GPEAF, GPMT, GTBP)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 24th:

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FirstGroup Plc provides passenger transport services primarily in the UK and North America. The company’s operating divisions consists of First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, UK Bus and UK Rail. First Student division provides student transportation with a fleet of yellow school buses. First Transit division provides transit management and contracting, managing public transport systems. Greyhound division is a national provider of scheduled intercity coach transportation services. UK Bus division serves a number of communities. UK Rail division operates passenger rail networks. FirstGroup Plc is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $77.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hengan International Group Company Limited operates as an investment holding company. It engages in the manufacturing, distributing and selling of personal hygiene products, food and snack products and skin care products primarily in China. The company’s operating segments consists of Tissue Paper Products, Sanitary Napkins Products, Disposable Diapers Products, Food and Snacks Products and Skin Care Products and Others. Hengan International Group Company Limited is headquartered in Quanzhou, China. “

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HireQuest Inc. provides temporary staffing services which include general labour, industrial and construction personnel. It serves primarily in the areas of construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality and event services. HireQuest Inc., formerly known as Command Center Inc., is based in GOOSE CREEK, S.C. “

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

