Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 25th (APD, CBRL, CME, CPSS, CYBR, EQH, FANG, IMBBY, ITRI, JJSF)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 25th:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $290.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $280.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry in the past year. High costs and dismal traffic continue to hurt the company’s performance. Higher labor costs due to increased wages are likely keep profits under pressure. The company is apprehensive regarding incurring inflationary costs. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects commodity inflation at approximately 15% and hourly wage inflation in the range of 11-12%. Although comps have increased over the past few quarters, decline in traffic remains a major concern for the company. The company anticipates complete recovery to take time. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential. “

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $223.00 target price on the stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $162.00.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Klabin is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil. Market leader in packaging paper and board, corrugated boxes and industrial sacks, it also produces and sells timber in logs. Today it has 17 industrial plants in Brazil, spread around eight states – and one in Argentina. It is organized in four business units – Forestry, Paper, Corrugated Packaging and Industrial Sacks. “

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Marston’s (LON:MARS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 60 ($0.76) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 65 ($0.82).

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meritage Homes shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company recently recorded the highest quarterly sales order volume, second largest first-quarter home closings and highest quarterly home closing gross margin. Also, it achieved its fifth sequential quarter of community count growth during first-quarter 2022. MTH has been gaining from higher demand arising from the low supply of new and resale housing inventory. Its strategy of targeting entry-level/first move-up buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance in the long haul. Yet, continued labor and supply chain constraints have increased cycle times and costs across the homebuilding operations. Also, interest rate hikes, soaring inflation and likely increase in Fed funds rates are a concern.”

N-able (NYSE:NABL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $133.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. It operates principally in Vietnam and Egypt. Pharos Energy plc, formerly known as SOCO International plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ReneSola continues to benefit from a steady flow of contracts from domestic and international customers. It is currently expanding its business rapidly in international markets. As of Dec 31, 2021, RenSola had mid-to-late-stage projects of 728 MW in the United States. Also, its projects are under development in Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois and California. It is committed to adding an incremental project pipeline to its core markets and expects it to reach 3 GW by the end of 2022 and also targets to grow its mid-to-late-stage pipeline to 5 GW by the end of 2024. It currently holds a strong solvency position. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. A consistent trade war between the United States and China may have an adverse effect on its business, which has a presence in these nations.”

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. “

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) is a company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products for industrial uses. TEL is the largest manufacturer of IC and FPD production equipment in Japan and the third largest in the world. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for wafer processing, plasma etching equipment, thermal processing systems and others. The Flat-panel Display (FPD) Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for FPD manufacturing, plasma etching/ashing apparatus and others. The Electronic Component and Information Communication Equipment segment provides semiconductor products such as integrated circuits (ICs), computer and network equipment and software. In addition, the Company is also involved in logistics, facility management and insurance businesses. “

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

