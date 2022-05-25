Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Erasca alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Erasca in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Erasca in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Erasca by 13.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. Erasca has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $656.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Erasca (Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.