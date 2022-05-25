Ernest S. Rady Buys 1,197 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.05. 145,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,741. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

