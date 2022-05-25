Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. 250,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,825. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.5604 dividend. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.03%. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($38.30) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About Erste Group Bank (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.