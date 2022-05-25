Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Escalade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 3,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 543,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Escalade by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Escalade by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.
Escalade Company Profile (Get Rating)
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Escalade (ESCA)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Escalade (ESCA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.