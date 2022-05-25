Esken (OTC:ESKNF) Price Target Cut to GBX 20 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Esken (OTC:ESKNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 23 ($0.29) to GBX 20 ($0.25) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Esken stock remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. Esken has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

