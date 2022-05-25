Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in May

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

CUYTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

