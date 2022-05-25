European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General Sells 4,860,000 Shares

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $104,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110,492 shares in the company, valued at $281,875,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 459,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter worth $580,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter worth $108,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 31.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 75.7% during the first quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 515,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 222,239 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

