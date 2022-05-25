Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence Sells 500 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sandra Aj Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evergy alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.52. 1,092,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,113. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.