Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 million-$14.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

MRAM stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRAM shares. StockNews.com cut Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

