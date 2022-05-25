Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the April 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EVOK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 121,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,525. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.36). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

