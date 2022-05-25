Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the April 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EVOK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 121,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,525. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.75.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.36). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
