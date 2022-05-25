Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company's segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. "

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XELA. B. Riley downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.55 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ XELA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 550,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,296,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 502.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 35,419,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 29,539,088 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 12,013,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 8,930,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 3,416,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,643,135 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,506,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,043,054 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

