Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Short Interest Down 97.4% in May

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EXEO remained flat at $$0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Exeo Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.44.
Exeo Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exeo Entertainment (EXEO)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exeo Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exeo Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.