Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Short Interest Down 97.4% in May

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EXEO remained flat at $$0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Exeo Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

Exeo Entertainment Company Profile

Exeo Entertainment, Inc designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; and Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones. Exeo Entertainment, Inc has license agreements with Psyko Audio Labs Canada to manufacture and distribute the Carbon and Krypton line of patented headphones; and Digital Extreme Technologies, Inc to design and develop the Extreme Gamer, as well as the Black Widow keyboard.

