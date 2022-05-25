Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPR. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Express currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of Express stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Express will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Express by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 307,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 36.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 711,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Express by 368.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Express by 20.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 76,751 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

