Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.79.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $175.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.55. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $145.67 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $55,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

