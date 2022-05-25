Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.79.
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $175.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.55. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $145.67 and a 12-month high of $228.84.
In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $55,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
