Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 428.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.97.
Farfetch stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $53.77.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.
Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
