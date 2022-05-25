Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will report sales of $24.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $25.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $20.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $101.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.10 million to $103.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $109.85 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $115.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

FMAO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

FMAO opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

