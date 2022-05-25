FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) CEO Sells $436,590.27 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 23,949 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $436,590.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wiederhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Andrew Wiederhorn sold 11,305 shares of FAT Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $206,429.30.

On Thursday, May 19th, Andrew Wiederhorn bought 1,000 shares of FAT Brands stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 30,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,710. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.11. FAT Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FAT Brands Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

FAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FAT Brands by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FAT Brands by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

