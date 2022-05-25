Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

FEMY traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. 131,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. Femasys has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 733.65%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Femasys will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in Femasys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Femasys by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

