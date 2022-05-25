Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).

FENC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The company has a market cap of $145.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

