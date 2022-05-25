Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the April 30th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

FEEXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 290 ($3.65) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 340 ($4.28) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Shares of FEEXF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

