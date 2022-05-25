Financial Survey: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) vs. Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Byline Bancorp and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 RBB Bancorp 1 3 0 0 1.75

Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.89%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.20%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Byline Bancorp pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 28.40% 12.96% 1.57% RBB Bancorp 35.39% 12.91% 1.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byline Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $323.18 million 2.85 $92.79 million $2.42 10.08 RBB Bancorp $165.81 million 2.42 $56.91 million $2.97 7.04

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats RBB Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. It operates through 43 branch locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and one branch in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 23 branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.