Financial Survey: Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) versus Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spark Networks and Verb Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $216.90 million 0.02 -$68.15 million ($6.91) -0.28 Verb Technology $10.52 million 4.94 -$34.49 million ($0.49) -1.04

Verb Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Networks. Verb Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spark Networks and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Verb Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verb Technology has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 559.31%. Given Verb Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Spark Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Verb Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks -31.47% -96.34% -15.94% Verb Technology -326.57% -232.32% -91.50%

Volatility and Risk

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verb Technology has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verb Technology beats Spark Networks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Networks (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Verb Technology (Get Rating)

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as design and printing services for welcome and starter kits; fulfilment services, which include managing the preparation, handling, and shipping of custom-branded merchandise; and subscription-based application services. It serves large enterprises in the life sciences sector, professional sports franchises, educational institutions, and not-for-profit organizations, as well as clients in the entertainment industry and the burgeoning CBD industry, among other business sectors. The company was formerly known as nFüsz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in American Fork, Utah.

