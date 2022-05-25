First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

FA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 346,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,089. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

