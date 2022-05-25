First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) COO Sells $2,337,069.66 in Stock

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.43. 476,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,020. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,297,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First American Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,005,000 after acquiring an additional 185,694 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

