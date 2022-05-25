First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $85.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $651.70. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $660.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $757.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $610.67 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.06.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 63.22 EPS for the current year.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $964.00.

In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,214 shares of company stock worth $840,307. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 247.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.