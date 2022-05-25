First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

FGBI stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. 23,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.38. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 23.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

