First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FEO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

