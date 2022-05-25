First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

FTHI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter.

