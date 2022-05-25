First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,829. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.