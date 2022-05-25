First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 90.9% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

DVOL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. 11,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.