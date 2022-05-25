First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 1,493.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,067. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.