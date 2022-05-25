First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ FEMB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,414. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 176,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 99,845 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter.

