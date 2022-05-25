First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

LMBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,531. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $51.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

