First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,140. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

