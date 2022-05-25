First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. 1,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $429,000.

