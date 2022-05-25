First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Down 92.3% in May

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of QABA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.92. 860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,403. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

