First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTXL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $83.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.
