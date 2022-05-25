First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.