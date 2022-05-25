First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 470.0% in May

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 470.0% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,607,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,494. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

