First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FYT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,381. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.
