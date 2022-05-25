First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FYT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,381. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.