First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Down 82.9% in May

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FGB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,656. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.