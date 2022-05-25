First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Down 82.9% in May

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:FGB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,656. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.