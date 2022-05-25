First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 318,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,177,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after acquiring an additional 88,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 74,817 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 327,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares during the period.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.